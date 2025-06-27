Billie Joe Armstrong, Sex Pistols and Frank Carter Perform “Anarchy In The UK” Together at Tons of Rock

Home News Leila DeJoui June 27th, 2025 - 10:08 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rivzi

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

On June 26, 2025, the frontman for Green Day, Billie Joe Armstrong, took the stage with the rock band, Sex Pistols, and the musician, Frank Carter, during a festival and performed a song together. Green Day were headliners at the Norwegian rock and metal festival. Sex Pistols and Carter were also performing at the festival as well, on the same day, according to an article by NME. Armstrong joined the stage at the end of a 14 track set. Together, they performed “Anarchy In the UK,” in which Carter and Armstrong were arm in arm, encouraging the crowd to sing along.

Armstrong and Carter had their arms on each other’s shoulders while also belting the song to the crowd. After the performance was over, fans had spotted Armstrong holding the setlist for the Sex Pistols. While he was holding the setlist, he was also seen speaking to Carter. The fans had also enjoyed the fact that he was taking a look at the set list.

Fans were pleasantly surprised and excited to see Armstrong on the stage with Carter and Sex Pistols. The audience and fans took their excitement to social media and posted pictures and videos of the performance and the artists. One of the fans posted on their twitter with the caption “WHAT DO YOU MEAN BILLIE JOE SANG WITH THE FUCKING SEX PISTOLS???”