The Sex Pistols Announce Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates With Frank Carter

Home News Khalliah Gardner March 30th, 2025 - 1:58 PM

Los Angeles, CA (March 28, 2025) – The Sex Pistols, featuring Frank Carter, are set to ignite stages across the United States and Canada in 2025. This tour marks the band’s first U.S. tour since 2003. Modern-day punk icon Frank Carter joins Steve Jones, Paul Cook, and Glen Matlock to perform the iconic 1977 album, “Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols”, in its entirety alongside other hits, in celebration of the band’s 50th anniversary. Tickets will be available starting Friday, April 4, at 10 a.m. local time. See below for the full list of concert dates.

The monumental tour begins at Dallas’ Longhorn Ballroom on September 16th. This location resonates with fans as the Sex Pistols’ chaotic 1978 performance there is released today on limited-edition white vinyl titled “Live in the U.S.A.”

There will be presale opportunities from April 1st through 3rd. For more information, visit the provided links.

Following the group’s triumphant UK performances, their partnership with Frank Carter promises a sonic onslaught reminiscent of their early days. Various reviews have praised the fusion of Carter’s dynamic presence with the Sex Pistols’ iconic energy:

“…the injection of fresh blood, and fresh energy, centre-stage means that the Pistols cohere as a unit, as a complete band… the purity of it all is a joy to behold.” – Kerrang!

“a brilliantly brutish, chaotic, and entirely joyful homage…” – Evening Standard

“…the vibe is spot-on, and the Pistols are thunderous…” – Mojo

“Rip-roaring punk rock redux” – The Guardian

“Delivered with a pile-driving, wall-shaking intensity…” – Daily Telegraph

“Sheer joy. They should tour it everywhere. God save their mad parade.” – Louder

“The group performs with the tightness and chemistry of a band that have been playing together for years… Sex Pistols are f**kin’ back.” – CLASH