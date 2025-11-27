Artists For Aid Benefit Show 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Clairo, Blood Orange, Lucy Dacus & More

Home News Cait Stoddard November 27th, 2025 - 6:30 AM

According to NME.com, Mustafa has announced a Sudan and Palestine aid benefit show in Los Angeles featuring a star-studded lineup including Clairo, Lucy Dacus, Geese, Pedro Pascal and other acts. Former NME Cover star and activist Mustafa last night announced the Artists For Aid benefit show, which will take place on January 10, next year in Los Angeles.

Alex G, Blood Orange, Daniel Caesar, Faye Webster, Jazmine Sullivan, Noname, Noor Hindi, Omar Apollo, Raphael Saadiq, Ravyn Lenae, Rex Orange County, Safia Elhillo, Shawn Mendes, Snoh Aalegra, Tamino and 070 Shake will be performing as well.

The benefit show will raise relief funds for Sudan and Palestine, with all proceeds being donated to the Sudanese Americans Physicians Association and the Palestinian children’s relief funds equally. For tickets and more information, click here.

The 2026 benefit show will mark Mustafa’s third Artists for Aid event. The first place in New Jersey in 2024, and the second took place in July last year in London. The first event saw performances from Clairo, Stormzy, Omar Apollo, 6lack, 070 Shake, Charlotte Day Wilson, Mohammed El Kurd, Nick Hakim and other talented souls.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock