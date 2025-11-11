Mt. Joy Announce Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard November 11th, 2025 - 7:43 PM

Following the breakout success of their 2025 album, HOPE WE HAVE FUN, Mt. Joy has announced a new North American tour for 2026. The tour follows a massive run that saw the band sell nearly 200,000 tickets across the U.S., including sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, The Greek Theatre in Berkeley, The United Center in Chicago, a milestone show at Fiddlers Green in Denver, where the band sold nearly 14,000 tickets, a sold out TD Garden date, multiple hometown nights at The Mann Center in Philadelphia and stints at festivals including a headlining spot at Newport Folk Festival.

The newly announced spring leg The Hope We Have Fun Tour: Part II features a run of cities the band did not visit during the 2025 tour, with the exception of Charlotte and includes several venues the group has either not played in years or will be performing at for the first time. Notably, the band’s last show in the Fort Lauderdale area was in 2020 and this will mark their debut at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre.

The tour also includes a stop at the brand-new Longhorn Backyard Amphitheater in Dallas, which opened earlier this year. Ticket scaling is being approached with price sensitivity in mind to ensure accessibility for fan and as with previous tours, one dollar per ticket will go directly to charity, with the beneficiary organization to be announced soon. For tickets and more information, click here.

Mt. Joy Tour Dates

4/9 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Hollywood

4/11 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

4/14 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amp

4/16 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion

4/17 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

4/18 – Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Ampitheater at Chastain Park

4/21 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

4/23 – New Orleans, LA – Champions Square

4/24 – Dallas, TX – Longhorn Backyard Amphitheater

4/25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center