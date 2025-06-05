The All-American Rejects Share Rockin’ New Single & Video “Easy Come, Easy Go”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 5th, 2025 - 3:30 PM

Today, The All-American Rejects have dropped their new song, “Easy Come, Easy Go,” which is the track at the center of their ongoing, viral DIY house party tour. As for the music, it is a straight rock ’n’ roll track that is embellished with a meandering indie verse and it arrives with a claymation video directed and animated by Justin Le Burgos of Rough N’ Tumble Productions. The video features a claymation of Tyson Ritter deep in a daydream.

The tune accumulated close to 200,000 pre-saves has been a staple at each stop of the band’s now-viral DIY tour, which has drawn national coverage from CNN, NBC Nightly News, Good Morning America and further coverage from Rolling Stone, Vulture, FADER, Pigeons & Planes, and other publications.

The shows have taken place in unexpected locations: a bowling alley in Minneapolis, a farm in Iowa, a graduation party in Missouri, a backyard in Chicago, a college in Green Bay and the kickoff show at a USC house party. The All-American Rejects has garnered over 65 million impressions in just the past two weeks.

“Easy Come, Easy Go,” follows the first single, “Sandbox,” which arrived with its own incredible Joseph Kahn–directed video. This summer, The All-American Rejects will be hiting the road as direct support for the Jonas Brothers on their massive nationwide arena and stadium tour.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz