Electric Forest Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Kaskade, Passion Pit, Illenium & More

Today, Electric Forest has released their expansive initial lineup, which features 100 artists , for its 2026 edition as the festival returns to Rothbury, Michigan from June 25-28. The event continues to redefine what it means to gather by proving that when music, art, nature and community align, the experience is nothing short of transformative. For tickets and more information, click here.

The 2026 lineup embodies the festival’s spirit of discovery, bringing together standout artists spanning electronic, crossover, indie, jam and global sounds that reflect the evolving pulse of what is next. Electric Forest will welcome sets from dance and crossover superstar ILLENIUM, bass heavyweight Excision, pioneering electronic super producer KASKADE, two sets from fan-favorite DJ and multi-instrumentalist GRiZ performing twice including a Chasing The Golden Hour set, house hitmaker Chris Lake and jam band visionaries The String Cheese Incident, performing multiple incidents including a special Shebongle Shebang.

The Forest also provides an iconic and never-before-seen DJ Diesel B2B T-Pain (Bass DJ Set), techno heavy hitter Eli Brown, the contagious melodies of Disco Lines and groove-driven stylings of Purple Disco Machine, electrifying trap and bass standout ISOxo, and Belgian bass duo Ganja White Night. Added highlights include LSDream, Madeon, Levity, ALLEYCVT, Sammy Virji, Channel Tres, Bob Moses (Club Set) and Passion Pit.

Electric Forest’s lineup traverses every corner of the electronic spectrum, also featuring electro-soul and hip-hop beats from Daily Bread, funk-centric bass stylings from Vincent Antone, drum & bass architects Andy C and Ivy Lab, guitar-slinging rock meets bass performer Sullivan King, and melodic drum & bass craftsman Wilkinson. Added depth comes from bass-driven innovators Nitepunk, Ravenscoon, Mary Droppinz, and Wooli alongside house favorites Odd Mob, Devault, and SIDEPIECE. MPH and Oppidan add UKG flavors to the mix, while Whethan, Starjunk 95, Tourist, and Swimming Paul add diverse sonic palettes, in addition to rising names Heyz and Jackie Hollander.

Beyond the dance floor, Electric Forest opens its stages to eclectic artists redefining genre and performance. The improvisational spirit of visionary Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country fuses roots and psychedelia, while hyperpop provocateurs Frost Children and Underscores deliver electrifying digital chaos. Soulful futurists INIKO and INJI provide commanding vocals, joined by alt rock and rap innovator Jean Dawson, electro pop acts Łaszewo and Midnight Generation, and forward-thinking producers Sam Gellaitry and SBTRKT (DJ Set). Rising stars Couch and Bipolar Sunshine bring sharp lyricism, with dreamy indie-pop trio Night Tapes and Forest veteran Dixon’s Violin also among the highlights.

Each year, Electric Forest invites its devoted Forest Family into the magic of discovery beginning with the lineup and encouraging the community to speculate on which of their favorite artists they will find in the Forest. What started as playful, enigmatic hints across Electric Forest’s socials quickly grew into a multi-layered scavenger hunt with poems, riddles and each fragment unlocking another glimpse into the world taking shape next June.