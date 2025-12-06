Diss Tracks Are “Dead” to Pusha T

Home News Khalliah Gardner December 6th, 2025 - 4:02 PM

In a recent conversation, Pusha T, a well-known hip-hop artist, said that diss tracks don’t matter to him anymore. According to Consequence.net, he explained that although diss tracks used to be an important part of hip-hop culture for him, they are now “dead.” For years, diss tracks have been a big part of hip-hop, with artists using clever lyrics to show they are better and resolve conflicts. Pusha T has also had famous arguments in songs, like his well-known clash with Drake. Fans loved these battles because of the smart wordplay and harsh insults between musicians. But now, Pusha T thinks this kind of rivalry is old-fashioned as music keeps changing today.

There are a few reasons for this view. As hip-hop has become more commercialized and moved towards digital platforms, the intense competition seen in older diss tracks appears to have faded away. Pusha T believes that artists now focus more on working together and building their personal brand, aiming for commercial success rather than engaging in lyrical battles.

In today’s world, social media turns every argument and feud into a global event. Diss tracks, which used to be private and personal, are now public and often used more for attention than real competition between artists. This change has weakened what made diss tracks interesting in the first place, causing Pusha T and others to question their importance in modern hip-hop. Pusha T recognizes that diss tracks have been important in his career and hip-hop history, but he is making a big change by moving away from them. Overall, Pusha T’s view shows that the music industry is changing, hinting that artists might need to discover fresh methods to interact and compete with each other as things evolve quickly.

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara