Pusha T Says New Clipse Album Is Finished, Comments On Drake’s UMG Petition

According to stereogum.com, for a while now, Pusha T and Malice have been back together working on a new LP produced entirely by their old comrade Pharrell. The album, Let Got Sort ‘Em Out, will be Clipse’s first since 2009 and back in September, the duo told Rolling Stone that the album would be out by the end of the year.

Clipse still have a week before they blow that deadline but still, Pusha T assures the world that the new Clipse album is complete. On December 8, Pusha T did a live-onstage interview with Ari Melber at a Saint & Citizen event at Miami’s Art Basel.

When Melber asked about the status of the new album, Pusha T talked about being proud of it and he assured the audience that the complete album exists and that he does have the album on his phone: “Y’all know how we’re very precious with this music. We are very, very meticulous about everything that we do when it comes to that. We take long. We always take long. People be mad, but it’s OK because it’s done. I’m telling y’all, it’s done, I promise y’all. It’s in my phone.”

Melber also asked the artist the obvious about the feud between his old buddy Drake and his “Nosetalgia” collaborator Kendrick Lamar: “Kendrick is a lyricist that talks to your soul. You can be clever. You can say cute things. You can do things in cadences and so on and so forth, right? But the truth really hurts. The truth cuts deep. And I think what Kendrick was doing was really talking to his soul. I believe that, and I believe that would cause you to take out. That’ll cause you to sue. That’ll cause you to do a lot of things. It’s crazy.” said Pusha T

