Pusha T Joins CyHi On Fresh New Single “Mr. Put That Shit On”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 30th, 2023 - 2:45 PM

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang

Regarded as one of the most gifted lyricists in hip hop, CyHi has spent more than a decade working behind the scenes of some of music’s most prolific albums and tracks. The artist independently released Royal Flush mixtape back in 2010 where it caught the attention of Kanye West.

West was so impressed that he invited CyHi to contribute to what would be his platinum selling album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, which appears on “So Appalled” alongside artists Jay-Z, Swizz Beatz, Pusha T and RZA.

After signing with West’s GOOD Music in 2010, CyHi released nine mixtapes including the critically acclaimed Black Hystori Project and Black Hystori Project 2: NAACP, with collaborations spanning from Childish Gambino, Bobby Valentino, B.o.B., Travis Porter, 2 Chainz and Yelawolf.

CyHi also had a substantial part in the creation of West’s Yeezus, with writing credits on all but one of the album’s songs and appeared on the 2012 GOOD Music compilation album Cruel Summer, featuring on “This Morning” with Raekwon, Common, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Kid Cudi and D’banj. Also the rapper released “Sin City” alongside John Legend, Teyana Taylor, Malik Yusef and Travis Scott.

And now, CyHi has released the single “Mr. Put That Shit On,” which features Pusha T and as a whole, the composition is fantastic by how the harmonic instrumentation sizzles the air with bittersweet sound while CyHi and Pusha T perform catchy rap hooks that blend in with lovely music.