Drake Appeals Ruling on Defamation Lawsuit Against Universal Music Group Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”

Home News Jasmina Pepic October 30th, 2025 - 2:56 PM

Drake is officially appealing the dismissal of his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick Lamar’s explosive hit “Not Like Us.” The Toronto rapper’s legal battle stems from the track’s lyrics, which he claims went beyond artistic expression and into the realm of personal defamation. After a federal judge dismissed the case earlier this month, Drake has now filed to revive the lawsuit, insisting that UMG should be held accountable for distributing and profiting from a song that, in his view, intentionally damaged his reputation.

As reported by NME, Drake’s legal team argues that the court misinterpreted defamation law by overly protecting artistic works under free speech. The appeal states that UMG’s role as the distributor and promoter of “Not Like Us” makes the company partially responsible for the impact of its content. UMG, however, maintains that the lyrics fall squarely under the protections of artistic expression and that Drake’s claims lack legal merit. The judge previously sided with UMG, finding no grounds for defamation in a musical context.

Drake’s renewed legal push reignites a debate over accountability in the music industry. Specifically, whether labels can be held liable for songs that include personal attacks or damaging allegations. The outcome could set a precedent for how future “diss tracks” are handled in court and how far free speech extends within the entertainment world. With both legal and cultural implications at stake, the industry will be watching closely as Drake’s appeal unfolds.