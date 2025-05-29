Pusha T & No Malice Reunite To Announce First Clipse Album In 15 Years Let God Sort Em Out For July 2025 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard May 29th, 2025 - 1:45 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Pusha T and No Malice have officially announced details for the long-awaited new Clipse album, Let God Sort Em Out. It is the duo’s first album in over 15 years and it was entirely produced by Pharrell Williams, whose former production duo The Neptunes entirely produced the first three Clipse. The upcoming album comes out on July 11 and pre-orders are now available.

The lead single, “Ace Trumpets” will drop at 12 a.m. ET on May 30. Also, the album’s artwork was designed by Kaws, who also designed the Til the Casket Drops cover. Pusha T and No Malice first came back together to appear side by side on a song on Kanye West’s 2019 album Jesus Is King.

Then, the duo played the first Clipse show in 12 years at the 2022 edition of Pharrell’s Something in the Water festival and they continued to play shows after that by hitting New York City the following year. And last year, Pusha T and No Malice mentioned that a new album was finally complete.

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang