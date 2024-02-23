Kid Cudi Releases New Album INSANO (NITRO MEGA), Teases Tour With Pusha T, Jaden & More

Home News Brent Bassig February 23rd, 2024 - 5:51 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Today Kid Cudi released his new album “INSANO(NITRO MEGA).” The new album features all 18 songs that were released today. This is the grammy-award, artist and producer’s ninth album that he released. Kid Cudi’s newest album was a body of work which took him time to record and produce. Cudi mentioned on his social media post that this album was a “continuation, an elevation of the vibes.”

Kid Cudi’s new album could remind people of similar work of music from similar artists such as Lil Yachty, Wiz Khalifa, Bone Thugs&Harmony and more. The new album is being promoted by a tour that Kid Cudi is planning on doing later on this year. Kid Cudi’s tour will be called “INSANO World Tour,” and joining him on tour will be Pusha T, JADEN and possibly more suprises.

The new album “INSANO(NITRO MEGA),” features collaborations from artists which includes Lil Yachty, Pusha T, Steve Aoki, DJ Drama and more.

Kid Cudi’s new album has managed to gain about 10 millions of people streaming his newest album. Glide Magazine gave a review of the new album in which they said “cosmic journey”. FAULT magazine also said that “Cudi has once again shattered expectations.”

Kid Cudi’s new album has garnered lots of positive reviews and people really like this new approach with his latest album that has just been released by the artist. The new album includes songs Diamonds LIghts Fast Cars which is featured by Wiz Khalifa on track two and WILLIS which is featured with another artist in Chip Tha Ripper.

<iframe style=”border-radius:12px” src=”https://open.spotify.com/embed/album/6ofMZXVeY7dABB00zHp8WV?utm_source=generator” width=”100%” height=”352″ frameBorder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”” allow=”autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; fullscreen; picture-in-picture” loading=”lazy”></iframe>

INSANO (NITRO MEGA) TRACKLIST

1. HUMAN MADE

2. DIAMONDS LIGHTS FAST CARS ft. Wiz Khalifa

3. WIN OR LOSE ft. Chip The Ripper

4. CHUNKY

5. BABE AND I

6. WILLIS ft. Willis Wilkins + Willy McDoogan

7. CRASH TEST CUDI

8. EVERYBODY LIKE ft. Pusha T

9. ELECTROWAVEBABY 2.0

10. ANIMATE ft. Chip The Ripper

11. ROUND N ROUND ft. Lil Yachty

12. DOSE OF DOPENESS (2007)

13. ROCKET (2011)

14. ILL WHAT I BLEED

15. ALL MY LIFE

16. I JUST WANNA GET ft. Bone Thugs & Harmony + Chip The Ripper

17. MOON MAN SHIT

18. SUPERBOY