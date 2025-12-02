Bonnaroo Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Wet Leg, Turnstile, Clipse & More

Home News Cait Stoddard December 2nd, 2025 - 12:08 PM

Today, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has announced the return of the internationally acclaimed camping festival that will be taking place June 11-14, 2026, on the 700-acre Bonnaroo Farm, which is located just 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, TN. The event will once again present a fantastic lineup of top artists performing around the clock across more than 10 unique stages over the four-day festival, with live music and much more through the night and into early morning with special sunrise sets. For tickets and more information, click here.

This year’s highlights include headline performances from Skrillex, The Strokes, RÜFÜS DU SOL and Noah Kahan, along with top-billed live sets from GRiZ, Turnstile, Teddy Swims, The Neighbourhood, Role Model, Kesha, Wet Leg, Clipse and other acts. In addition, Kesha will lead the 2026 Superjam, titled “KESHA PRESENTS: SUPERJÂM ESOTERÍCA: THE ALCHEMY OF POP” and Weird Al Yankovic will be performing a special late-night Saturday set called “Bigger & Weirder Saturday Late Night Roovue.”

A wide range of Camping & Parking options will be available in Outeroo, including Primitive Car Camping, Glamping, RVs, Backstage Camping, Accessible Camping, Groop Camping, Community Camping, and more. Premium Outeroo Camping Accommodations include pre-pitched Souvenir Tents, cool and comfortable Darkroom Tents, Luxury Bell Tents, and spacious two person Wood Frame Safari Tents for the ultimate Bonnaroo camping experience. Cosmic Nomads On-Site Daily Parking passes will be available for ticketholders who are not camping.

Bonnaroo 2026 will also see an array of new experiences along with significant upgrades to the Farm, including improved drainage, miles of new roadways and 135 acres of new turf. In addition, the much-beloved Bonnaroo bandanas will be back this year. 2026 will also see the long-awaited return of Bonnaroo Radio, providing exclusive programming like throwback Bonnaroo performances, interviews, traffic and weather updates and more as fans arrive at the Farm and throughout the weekend.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela