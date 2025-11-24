Tyler The Creator Joins Clipse, GloRilla & A$AP Rocky Onstage At Camp Flog Gnaw For “P.O.V,” “Sticky,” “Who Dat Boy” & “Potato Salad”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 24th, 2025 - 1:07 PM

According to Brooklynvegan.com, Tyler, the Creator threw his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at LA’s Dodger Stadium this past weekend after needing to postpone it from the previous weekend due to weather. Some artists had to drop off due to the rescheduling (Clairo, Men I Trust, The Alchemist, Tems, Don Toliver, and Sombr), while others were added in their place (Geese, Blood Orange, Kali Uchis, Fakemink).

Tyler, the Creator + Clipse – “POV” at Camp Flog Gnaw pic.twitter.com/2FmyYUjk0a — BrooklynVegan (@brooklynvegan) November 24, 2025

Tyler played his own set, during which he made the live debut of the recently-released Chromakopia bonus track “Mother” and he also made guest appearances during other sets at the fest. He joined GloRilla for their Chromakopia collab “Sticky,” A$AP Rocky for their late 2010s collabs “Who Dat Boy” and “Potato Salad” and Clipse for their collab “P.O.V.” from Clipse’s 2025 comeback album Let God Sort ‘Em Out. It was their first time performing the song live together (though Tyler performed the verse on his own at Madison Square Garden earlier this year) and it was another super exciting Tyler moment, following his recent OutKast tribute at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Glorilla brought out Tyler, The Creator for sticky! 📸: christhecreator10 pic.twitter.com/uhSdjbhWaX — Lei ᯓ★ || Commissions open!! (@cliygl) November 24, 2025

After performing with Clipse, Tyler also spoke to and about them on stage: “Push, Malice: y’all don’t know how important y’all are to rap music. But fuck that, to ME. I love y’all n****s so much. Y’all shaped so much of what I do for these people and I legit would not be here without y’all laying the fucking blueprint.”