Skrillex Surprise Releases New EP Hit Me Where It Hurts X Featuring Caroline Polachek, 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady & More

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Skrillex, an iconic name in the electronic world and one synonymous with dubstep as a whole, already dropped an over thirty track album earlier this year in April. Yet the artist seemingly had even more up his sleeve as today saw the surprise release of the five-track EP Hit Me Where It Hurts X. As Pitchfork reports, the new album is loaded with collaborations across the electronica scene, featuring names such as Caroline Polachek and Dylan Brady of 100 Gecs.

Skrillex previously released “Fuze,” featuring DJ and producer ISOxo earlier this year in October. The title track “Hit Me Where It Hurts X,” which features Brady and Polachek, was also released earlier this month on November 13th. While a short EP lasting under 20 minutes, it comes as a nice surprise treat compiling some new tracks with previous singles the electronic legend has already shared this year. Skrillex is also nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Dance/Electronic Recording at the upcoming 2026 Grammy Awards for F*ck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol but Ur Not!! <3 and the track Voltage respectively.

