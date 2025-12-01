Rufus Du Sol Sell 750,000 Headlining Tickets Marking Highest-Selling Electronic Tour In Music History

Home News Cait Stoddard December 1st, 2025 - 4:21 PM

Following a trio of sold out hometown headline shows in Sydney, Grammy-winning live electronic trio RÜFÜS DU SOL have been honored with a commemorative plaque, presented by Live Nation and Untitled, recognizing their Inhale / Exhale World Tour as the highest-selling electronic tour of all time. The milestone caps a record breaking 2025, during which the trio sold 750,000 headline tickets and performed to 1.5 million fans worldwide across their festival and headlining shows.

Spanning nearly 50 headline shows across four continents, the Inhale / Exhale World Tour has solidified the trio‘s position amongst the world’s most iconic live acts, performing in venues traditionally reserved for legacy artists, headlining major festivals around the globe like Lollapalooza and cementing their status as the only electronic act performing at this scale globally.

The tour featured historic moments, including the band becoming the first electronic act to headline Los Angeles’ Rose Bowl and now hold the record for the highest selling Australian act the Qudos Bank Arena in their hometown of a Sydney, while setting new benchmarks for electronic music and the live ecosystem, reaffirming their broader influence on contemporary musical culture worldwide.

The recent plaque presentation celebrates RÜFÜS DU SOL’s unmatched live performance achievements in 2025 and marks the start of their record-setting journey into 2026 when they head back on tour for their biggest headline tours in South America and Europe, where demand continues with new shows added this week in Dublin, Dusseldorf and Bologna.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna