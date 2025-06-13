Bonnaroo Organizers Announce Cancelation Of Remainder Of 2025 Festival Due To Inclement Weather

Home News Skyy Rincon June 13th, 2025 - 2:20 PM

UPDATE (6pm PST/8pm CT): Festival organizers have decided to cancel the remainder of Bonnaroo from now through Sunday due to ongoing inclement weather. Refunds will be made available at the original point of purchase. Dom Dolla and Luke Combs, were the only acts at the top of the bill that were able to play their scheduled headlining sets with Tyler, The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo and Hozier’s performances all canceled. No artists were able to perform on Friday.

UPDATE (3:10pm PST/5:10pm CT): The festival shared a new statement regarding “multiple storm cells” in the area and said that Centeroo will remain closed for the next couple of hours. Artist sets thus far effected by the closure include Cults, Mannequin Pussy and MJ Lenderman.

Tennessee-based music festival Bonnaroo has suspended Friday performances thus far due to a lightning storm in the area. The organizers also called for evacuations, cautioning attendees to shelter in their vehicles until further notice.

Around an hour before the gates were set to open, the festival posted a weather report which had stated the possibility of scattered thunderstorms and 54% chance of rain. A couple of minutes after the first set of the day, from artist Bebe Stockwell, was meant to take place, Bonnaroo posted that there would be a temporary delay and that performances were suspended, warning attendees to stay away from any stage structures for their safety due to lightning.

Twenty minutes later, the organizers called for an evacuation of the festival grounds due to severe weather impacting the area, directing attendees to exit Centeroo and shelter in their vehicles. An hour after the directive was announced, Bonnaroo informed fans that tolls had been closed along with the main venue and that the severe weather warning was expected to stay in place for “the next couple of hours.”

Hey Bonnaroovians: multiple storm cells are heading towards The Farm. We may get pockets of clear skies, but we need to keep Centeroo closed for your safety until the threat of severe weather passes. Continue to shelter in your vehicle & we will keep you updated as we know more! pic.twitter.com/qOnIiQFOX9 — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) June 13, 2025

Around 3pm Tennessee local time, organizers issued another update explaining that they intend to keep Centeroo closed until further notice while the inclement weather passes the area. The festival has not yet updated their set times as of publication time.