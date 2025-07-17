Bonnaroo Announces 2026 Dates and Announces Changes to Better Accommodate Extreme Weather

Home News Jasmina Pepic July 17th, 2025 - 3:04 PM

Bonnaroo has officially announced their 2026 festival dates, along with their plan to better accommodate for potentially extreme weather events in the future. Bonnaroo, a four-day annual music and arts festival, will continue to take place in Green Stage Park Tennessee on June 11-14th of next year. In an Instagram post announcing this update, Bonnaroo organizers proclaimed that “some things will change, and some things will remain the same.”

The 2026 festival follows behind 3 previous cancellations which occurred within the span of only 5 years. According to consequence.net, the first cancelled festival happened in 2020 due to publicly-safety concerns related to COVID-19. The next took place in 2021 after Hurricane Ida caused major flooding which not only damaged some parts of the park, but also made it unsafe to drive and camp in the area. This year’s festival had been cancelled due to flooding caused by unprecedented rainfall. Bonnaroo offered full refunds to those who purchased tickets for this year’s event, and declined to set official dates for next year’s festival until today – July 17th.

Organizers, which have been putting the Bonnaroo festival on since June 2002, sought out fan feedback to see whether or not the festival should continue to perform in Green Stage Park. Though audiences overwhelmingly voted to keep the festival in its original location, some on social media feel that the accompanying accommodations are not worth the prices. One Instagram commenter saying “It low-key sounds like we’re gonna be paying more for one less day.”

Regardless, Bonnaroo has made several changes in hopes that unpredictable weather will not lead to another cancellation. For one, campsites most affected by flooding will not be utilized (which will lead to more space overall for dancing) and there will be the removal of the Where in the Woods stage. Additionally, a welcoming party will take place Thursday evening, with the festival starting officially on Friday (one day less than usual).

Ticket prices and lineups are not yet available. Those interested in receiving updates on details of the festival can go to the official Bonnaroo website and sign up via phone or email.