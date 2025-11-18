Welcome To Rockville Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring My Chemical Romance, Turnstile, Guns N Roses & More

Home News Cait Stoddard November 18th, 2025 - 12:25 PM

Following a record-breaking event in 2025 with 230,000 music fans in attendance, Welcome To Rockville returns to Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida on May 7-10, 2026m for its biggest year yet. Festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents is proud to unleash the full music lineup for the event’s 15th year. Headlining the event will be My Chemical Romance, Turnstile, Guns N Roses and other acts. For tickets and more information, click here.

Foo Fighters, Bring Me The Horizon, Five Finger Death Punch, The Offspring, Breaking Benjamin, A Day To Remember, Godsmack, Staind, Parkway Drive, Lamb of God, Yellowcard, Rise Against, All Time Low, Motionless in White, Alice Cooper, Ice Nine Kills, Amon Amarth, Simple Plan, Lorna Shore, Coheed and Cambria, Slaughter To Prevail and other talented souls will be performing as well.

Originally launched in Jacksonville, Florida in 2011, Welcome To Rockville found its permanent home at Daytona International Speedway in 2021. Since then, the festival has established itself as The World Center of Rock, welcoming record-breaking crowds and cementing itself as a flagship event on the global festival calendar.

The 2025 edition drew more than 230,000 fans from all 50 states and 30 countries, bringing a worldwide audience to Daytona Beach and Volusia County. Each year, Rockville generates over $80 million in economic impact through tourism, hospitality, and local business engagement making it not only a cultural powerhouse but also a major driver of regional growth.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela