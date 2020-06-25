Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Announces Its 2020 Cancellation Due to Coronavirus

Home News Roy Lott June 25th, 2020 - 10:47 PM

Tennessee’s widely known Bonnaroo Music & Arts Music Festival has been canceled for 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The festival was originally set to take place in June but was postponed to September 24-27 at the Great Stage Park. Festival organizers had made the announcement via Twitter along with its new dates for 2021, June 17-20. “Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will not take place this September 24-27, 2020 as originally rescheduled. Our annual time together on the Farm is nothing short of magical, but out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff, partners and our community, this is a necessary reality. More information on lineup, camping and accommodations will be available at a later date.”

Festival-goers will have the option to get a full refund or have their pass roll over to 2021. Time will tell if the festival’s lineup will feature a whole slate of headliners and undercard acts or if some may be returning. This year’s headliners included a special performance by Grand Ole Opry with special guests, Tool, Lizzo and Tame Impala. Other notable acts were Miley Cyrus, Bassnectar, The 1975, Run The Jewels, Vampire Weekend, Flume, Oysterhead, Tenacious D, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard to name a few.

Other festivals that have canceled this year due to the pandemic include Lollapalooza, Coachella, Summerfest, Stagecoach and Life is Beautiful.