Slash Confirms Guns N Roses Has a New Album in The Works

Jasmina Pepic October 9th, 2025 - 9:33 PM

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez

Slash has confirmed Guns N Roses has a new album in the works. Though the band never officially broke up, the original members of the trailblazing rock band moved on over the years. A few years ago, they rejoined – and now have a new album in the works.

The guitarist and Duff McKagan rejoined Guns N Roses back in 2016 and while they’ve released a handful of reworked outtakes from the Chinese Democracy sessions, the band haven’t put out a full-length release of completely new music yet, according to Loudwire.

“There’s so much material at this point — it’s a matter of having the discipline to sit down and fucking get into it. But the thing with Guns is, in my experience, you can never plan ahead. You can never sit down and go, ‘We’re going to take this time, and we’re going to do this.’ Every time we’ve done that, it falls apart,” Slash told Rolling Stone.

The rocker shared that the band has a rather spontaneous creative process and that everyone in the band has been thinking about releasing a new record in the upcoming months.