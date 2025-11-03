Headbangers Boat Announce 2026 Lineup Featuring Lamb Of God, The Dillinger Escape Plan, GWAR & More

Home News Cait Stoddard November 3rd, 2025 - 2:12 PM

According to Metalinjection.net, Headbangers Boat 2026 has announced they will be sailing between October 30 and November 3, 2026, from Miami to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas on the Norwegian Jewel. The first wave of bands just got announced and it is pretty diverse because Lamb Of God, The Dillinger Escape Plan, GWAR and other acts will be headlining the event. For tickets and more information, click here.

Zakk Sabbath, In Flames, The Haunted, D.R.I., 200 Stab Wounds, X-Cops and the Mark Morton Band will be performing as well. More artists will be announced in the near future. The 2026 presale is live now and every cabin booked during the presale gets an on-board photo with Lamb of God. Check that out here.

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete