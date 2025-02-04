Home News Will Close February 4th, 2025 - 3:52 PM

Welcome to Rockville, one of the premier rock and metal festivals in the United States, has announced a lineup change for its 2025 edition. The festival, known for its high-energy performances and star-studded rosters, will be replacing metal band As I Lay Dying with Miss May I.

The decision comes amid the downfall of As I Lay Dying. Loudwire reports that all of the band’s members have exited the group due to accusations of alleged domestic abuse surrounding frontman, Tim Lambesis. While festival organizers have not provided specific details regarding the change, the swift replacement ensures that fans will still experience a dynamic and powerful set during the festival’s schedule.

Lambesis has since issued a statement regarding the allegations, claiming he had taken the “much needed and overdue step” of leaving his wife.

Miss May I, a staple in the metal scene with a strong fan base and an intense live performance reputation, steps in to fill the slot. Known for their aggressive riffs, melodic hooks, and energetic stage presence, Miss May I is expected to bring a fresh yet equally compelling vibe to the festival. Their addition to the lineup complements Rockville’s tradition of featuring both veteran acts and rising stars within the rock and metal genres.

Welcome to Rockville 2025 continues to build anticipation with a diverse lineup, promising attendees an unforgettable experience filled with heavy music, passionate crowds, and electrifying performances. The festival, set to take place at its usual location, remains a highlight in the rock and metal community, drawing fans from across the country.

As the festival date approaches, fans are encouraged to stay updated on any further lineup announcements or changes. Welcome to Rockville’s commitment to delivering a top-tier festival experience remains evident through its quick adaptation and dedication to maintaining a strong roster of performers.