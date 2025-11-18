Kilby Block Party Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Lorde, Turnstile, Hayley Williams & More

Home News Cait Stoddard November 18th, 2025 - 11:58 AM

Today, S&S Presents has shared the lineup for Kilby Block Party 2026, which will be taking place on May 15 – 17, at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, UT. The seventh annual edition of Kilby Block Party will feature performances from 70 artists and the top end of the bill features Lorde, The xx, Turnstile, Hayley Williams and other talented souls. For tickets and more information, click here.

Also, performing at the event will be Modest Mouse, Blood Orange, Lucy Dacus, Father John Misty, Japanese Breakfast, The Last Dinner Party, Beach Bunny, Snail Mail, Grandaddy, Pattie Fonia, Jane Remover, Freak Slug, Dry Cleaning, Feeble Little Horse, Provoker, Hannah Cohen, The Kilans and other acts.

Over the years, Kilby Block Party has become a beloved institution, not only among the diverse array of music fans who mark the dates on their calendar each year as soon as they are announced, but also for artists who relish the opportunity to play a truly hand curated and communal event. Beyond the music, festival goers spend the weekend seeing old friends and making new ones to dance with, they peruse craft vendors and shop for records, and watch professional skaters shred away at the festival’s annual skateboarding competition, The Crusher Cup presented by Skullcandy.

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt