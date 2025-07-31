Alice Cooper Opens Up About Reunion With Original Bandmembers: “It Sounds Exactly Like It Did Back In 1974”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 31st, 2025 - 3:09 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, in the new issue of Rock Candy Magazine, Alice Cooper told editor Howard Johnson why now was the right time for the Alice Cooper band to work together again and why they split up in 1974 after seven groundbreaking studio albums.

“I’ve always known it couldn’t have lasted between us back then,” Cooper said. “There were too many things in the way. Michael Bruce went through a bad period, Dennis Dunaway had some physical problems and Neal Smith]had some physical problems. Plus I was dealing with my cocaine and alcohol things and that set me back at least five years. At the end of the Muscle Of Love album period, we were not on the same page lifestyle-wise. I don’t think anyone really understood where the group should be going. We were dysfunctional.”

The singer adds: “I think the way it has finally worked out is perfect. I never truly felt the band divorced. Rather we separated, and everyone went off down their own track. But what you have to remember is that we were in high school together, so we have real history… and when we finally got back together and started playing as a band, it felt just like coming home.”

The new studio album the band created, The Revenge Of Alice Cooper and with the help of the fifth band member producer Bob Ezrin, was released this month and it sounds amazing because the music feels like the band picked up where they left off back in 1974.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer