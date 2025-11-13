Foo Fighters Perform Live Debut of “Asking For a Friend”

Home News Jasmina Pepic November 13th, 2025 - 3:58 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

At their show in Monterrey, Mexico, Foo Fighters delivered the live debut of their new song “Asking for a Friend.” The performance marked a major moment in the band’s evolving set list as they continue to build momentum ahead of a 2026 tour. Fans in attendance were among the first to experience what promises to be a fresh chapter in the band’s live output and creative direction.

The band teased the live debut in the set in Monterrey and followed through with a powerful rendering of the track, drawing enthusiastic responses from the crowd, according to Consequence. The song itself features potent riffs and an energetic chorus, anchoring the band’s return to form and hinting at what’s to come for them next. Having already released “Today’s Song” earlier in 2025, this live debut adds another piece to the puzzle regarding the band’s upcoming material and live performance strategy.

During the set, the Foo Fighters took the stage with dynamic interplay between lead vocalist and guitarist Dave Grohl and guitarist Chris Shiflett, while new drummer Ilan Rubin brought fresh energy on the kit. The audience reacted to the first notes of “Asking for a Friend” with anticipation, and as the track progressed the chorus landed with full force. The moment highlighted the Foo Fighters’ reputation for delivering high-impact live rock and signaled that even after decades in the game they are still capable of surprising their audience.

Looking ahead, this live debut paves the way for the Foo Fighters’ 2026 plans. The band has already announced a North American stadium tour and indicated that more new songs are on the horizon. With “Asking for a Friend” now part of their live catalogue, fans can expect this track to become a staple in upcoming shows and to serve as a bridge between the band’s past achievements and what lies ahead.