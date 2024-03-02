Phoebe Bridgers, Snail Mail, Alex G & More Featured On Soundtrack For New Film I Saw The TV Glow

Home News Jordan Rizo March 2nd, 2024 - 1:04 PM

New tv show, “I Saw The Tv Glow” includes a soundtrack featuring many talented and creative Indie musicians. Some of the artists featured on the sound track, as listed by source Brooklyn Vegan, include Phoebe Bridgers, Snail Mail, Alex G, Jay Som, The Weather Station and many more. The show’s horror/fantasy elements match perfectly with the musicians particular approach to music, that elicits the same undertone of suspense and excitement.

The opportunity to be included in the show’s soundtrack was grand as it allowed artists to continue to showcase their talents and reach out to other audiences that they may have been unable to reach before. For instance, Brooklyn Vegan details how artists such as Bridgers and Sloppy Jane performed in the actual film and were not just the voices in the back. With that being said, there is no doubt that all the artists that were included in the sound track have magnificent and impeccable talent, and they truly show their influence in the industry through this achievement.

As many people might agree, the soundtrack to a particular show, movie, etc is incredibly important as it either adds to the overall theme and message of the work, or it disrupts it. For instance, the attitude of the song must match the theme of the overall work through its unique elements such as vocals, instrumentation and more. When the correct soundtrack is placed in a new show or movie, it can highlight the underlying message of the show and make it more appealing and touching to the audience. With that being said, artists such as Bridgers, Alex G, and Snail Mail made contributions to the show’s theme and suspenseful nature.