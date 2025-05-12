Pool Party Fest Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Soccer Mommy, Beach Bunny, Great Grandpa & More

Home News Juliet Paiz May 12th, 2025 - 4:41 PM

Chicago’s very own Beach Bunny is bringing back “Pool Party Fest” for its third year, and the 2025 lineup might be the best yet. Taking place on September 7 at the Salt Shed Fairgrounds, the one-day fest is crafted by frontwoman Lili Trifilio and continues to spotlight female-fronted and trans-led artists across the indie scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Salt Shed (@saltshedchicago)

Beach Bunny will headline the show, right off the release of their new album Tunnel Vision, a beautiful emotional collection full of big hooks, existential thoughts, and honest songwriting that fans have come to love. Their live sets have become a must-see, and playing in their hometown certainly makes this one feel extra special.

Soccer Mommy is another huge highlight. Known for her mix of dreamy indie rock, her live shows are intimate and powerful. She’s joined by the endlessly clever Sidney Gish, who hasn’t released much new music lately but remains a fan favorite for her witty, lo-fi tracks. Great Grandpa will also be performing, bringing back their warm, grungy rock sound after a quiet few years.

However, the line up is not yet complete as there is a secret guest still to be announced, only enhancing the anticipation. “Pool Party Fest” has sold out every year so far, and this one looks like it’ll follow suit.

To add on, Beach Bunny is still currently on tour! They began their journey in April and will finish in Oklahoma net month. Some shows are accompanied by Pool Kids, some by Jayla Kai and some by Scarlet Denmore.

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt