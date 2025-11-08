Turnstile Nominated In Rock, Alternative & Metal Categories At 2026 Grammys

Home News Leila Franco November 8th, 2025 - 3:00 PM

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock

Turnstile has carved out yet another landmark moment in their career. The Baltimore band just scored five nominations for the upcoming 68th Annual Grammy Awards, and in doing so, has become the first artist ever to be nominated in the Rock, Alternative and Metal categories in the same year. Not many bands bend genres, but Turnstile practically vaporizes the lines between them.

Their acclaimed new album NEVER ENOUGH is earning nods for “Best Rock Album,” “Best Rock Song” (“NEVER ENOUGH”), “Best Rock Performance” (“NEVER ENOUGH”), “Best Alternative Music Performance” (“SEEIN’ STARS”) and “Best Metal Performance” (“BIRDS”). It is truly a testament to the band’s flexibility and refusal to be put in a box. Heavy and melodic, chaotic and uplifting, Turnstile has a sound that can be punk, hardcore or even pop-forward in the span of a single track. Now the Recording Academy is finally catching up.

Produced by vocalist Brendan Yates and recorded between Los Angeles and the band’s home city of Baltimore, NEVER ENOUGH is the result of the group expanding their sound even further. They’ve continued to explore that sonic world live, including a widely praised Tiny Desk Concert earlier this fall, where they reimagined several songs from the album into intimate, scaled-back forms, as well as a performance at Daniel Caesar’s LA pop-up show.

Turnstile’s NEVER ENOUGH TOUR is currently rolling across the UK and Europe, including a sold-out night at London’s historic Alexandra Palace. And 2026 isn’t slowing down either! The band is set to appear at Lollapalooza Brazil, Argentina and Chile, Coachella, All Points East and more!