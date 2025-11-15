Circle Jerks Announce Winter & Spring 2026 Tour Dates

Home News Khalliah Gardner November 15th, 2025 - 4:50 PM

The famous punk band Circle Jerks is going on tour again in Winter and Spring 2026, sharing their exciting music at various venues nationwide. They announced the tour just as they released a special deluxe version of their classic album, Golden Shower of Hits, which can be bought via Trust Records. Fans are in for a treat with the deluxe reissue of Golden Shower of Hits. It’s been 40 years since anyone looked at the original tapes. Now, using modern technology, these energetic tracks have better sound quality than ever before. The album showcases Circle Jerks’ unique punk style and rebellious attitude while highlighting their cultural influence since they started back in the early 1980s.

The upcoming tour will celebrate Circle Jerks’ long career, with band members like Keith Morris and Greg Hetson. As Morris excitedly mentioned, the band’s playlist includes at least seven songs from Golden Shower of Hits, so fans can enjoy these classic songs live. Besides the music performances, people can enjoy exploring Circle Jerks’ story. The reissue features new artwork and rare photos by famous photographer Glen E. Friedman, offering a visual treat to go along with the music experience.

Over the years, Circle Jerks have proven their significance in the punk scene by constantly touring and releasing influential albums. With this tour and album reissue, both new fans and longtime followers can experience the band’s rebellious spirit and energetic shows. As they travel across the country, Circle Jerks introduce a new generation to their relentless punk rock style, keeping their legacy alive.

Feb 25, Tokyo, JP, Club Quattro

Feb 26, Tokyo, JP, O-East

Feb 27, Osaka, JP, Club Quattro

Mar 27, Columbus, OH, Newport Music Hall

Mar 28, Cincinnati, OH, Bogart’s

Mar 29, McKees Rocks, PA, Roxian Theatre

Mar 31, Allentown, PA, Archer Music Hall

Apr 01, Baltimore, MD, Baltimore Soundstage

Apr 03, Philadelphia, PA, Theatre of Living Arts

Apr 04, Philadelphia, PA, Theatre of Living Arts

Apr 06, Albany, NY, Empire Live

Apr 07, New Haven, CT, College Street Music Hall

Apr 09, Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club

Apr 10, Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club

Apr 11, Portland, ME, State Theatre

Jun 19, Vitoria-Gasteiz, ES, Azkena Rock Festival

Nov 22, Gardena, CA, Gardena Cinema