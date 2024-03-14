Descendents & Circle Jerks Release Collaborative New EP Ahead Of Spring 2024 Co-Headlining U.S. Tour

Home News Skyy Rincon March 14th, 2024 - 7:00 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Descendents and Circle Jerks have teamed up to release their collaborative new five-track EP which features reimagined covers of each of the bands. Descendents reworked Circle Jerks’ “Red Tape,” “I Just Want Some Skank” and the classic “Beverly Hills” on the A-side of the record while Circle Jerks put their original spin on Descendents’ “Kabuki Girl” and “Hope” on the B-side.

The EP will only be available physically as a seven inch vinyl. The teaser for the special release can be viewed above.

The bands are set to kick off their Spring 2024 U.S. tour dates with a stop in Tempe, Arizona at Marquee Theatre on March 15. They will also be visiting New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The trek will come to an end on April 13 with a show scheduled for April 13 at New York’s Brooklyn Paramount. They will be supported by Adolescents who will serve as special guests.

Track Listing

A1- Red Tape – Descendents

A2- I Just Want Some Skank – Descendents

A3- Beverly Hills – Descendents

B1- Kabuki Girl – Circle Jerks

B2- Hope – Circle Jerks

Descendents & Circle Jerks Spring 2024 U.S. Co-Headlining Tour Dates

3/15 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre (SOLD OUT)

3/16 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater (SOLD OUT)

3/17 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

3/19 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

3/20 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

3/22 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s (SOLD OUT)

3/23 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues (SOLD OUT)

3/24 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

3/26 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live

3/27 – New Orleans, LA – Civic Theatre

3/29 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live (SOLD OUT)

3/30 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live (SOLD OUT)

3/31 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues (SOLD OUT)

4/2 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade Heaven (SOLD OUT)

4/3 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl (SOLD OUT)

4/5 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz (SOLD OUT)

4/6 – Richmond, VA – The National (SOLD OUT)

4/7 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live (SOLD OUT)

4/9 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place (SOLD OUT)

4/11 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

4/12 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

4/13 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount (SOLD OUT)

w/ Adolescents