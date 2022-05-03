Circle Jerks Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates Featuring 7Seconds And Negative Approach

Circle Jerks has announced their rescheduled dates for their 2022 North American tour. The band was forced to reschedule some of their tour dates after the band’s singer, Keith Morris, tested positive for COVID-19 in April, according to Brooklyn Vegan.
Some of the rescheduled tour dates include July 7th and 8th at Irving Plaza in New York City as well as July 13th at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Original tickets will be honored and refunds are being offered at point of purchase for those who can’t make the new shows.
The tour includes appearances from 7Seconds, Negative Approach, Adolescents, and Bouncing Souls. Here are all the updated dates for Circle Jerks’ North American tour:
May 11 Wed The Glass House Pomona, CA, United States
May 13 Fri Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA, United States
Jun 22 Wed Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM, United States
Jun 24 Fri The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ, United States
Jun 25 Sat Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ, United States
Jul 1 Fri McMenamins Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR, United States
Jul 2 Sat The Showbox Seattle, WA, United States
Jul 3 Sun Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jul 7 Thu Irving Plaza New York, NY, United States
Jul 8 Fri Irving Plaza New York, NY, United States
Jul 9 Sat Sherman Theater Stroudsburg, PA, United States
Jul 11 Mon The Broadberry Richmond, VA, United States
Jul 12 Tue Black Cat Washington, DC, United States
Jul 13 Wed Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ, United States
Jul 15 Fri Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA, United States
Jul 16 Sat House Of Blues Boston Boston, MA, United States
Jul 17 Sun Higher Ground South Burlington, VT, United States
Jul 20 Wed The Orange Peel Asheville, NC, United States
Jul 21 Thu Brooklyn Bowl Nashville Nashville, TN, United States
Jul 22 Fri The Masquerade Atlanta, GA, United States
Jul 24 Sun Tipitina’s Uptown New Orleans, LA, United States
Jul 28 Thu Tsunami Festival 2022 Gijón, Spain
Jul 30 Sat Barna ‘N’ Roll 2022 Barcelona, Spain
Jul 31 Sun Xtreme Fest 2022 Le Garric, France
Aug 1 Mon Paris Punk Rock Summer 2022 Paris, France
Aug 3 Wed Electric Ballroom Camden, United Kingdom
Aug 4 Thu Rebellion Punk Music Festival 2022 Blackpool, United Kingdom
Aug 6 Sat Brakrock Ecofest 2022 Duffel, Belgium
Aug 7 Sun Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Aug 8 Mon Gloria-Theater Köln, Germany
Aug 10 Wed SO36 Berlin, Germany
Aug 12 Fri PUNK ROCK HOLIDAY 2022 Tolmin, Slovenia
Aug 13 Sat BayFest 2022 Igea Marina, Italy
Aug 15 Mon Tavastia Club Helsinki, Finland
Aug 20 Sat Punk in Drublic Englewood, CO, United States
Aug 27 Sat This Ain’t No Picnic 2022 Pasadena, CA, United States
Sep 1 Thu Granada Theater Dallas, TX, United States
Sep 2 Fri Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX, United States
Sep 3 Sat White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX, United States
Sep 5 Mon Mohawk Austin Austin, TX, United States
Sep 6 Tue Mohawk Austin Austin, TX, United States
