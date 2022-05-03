Circle Jerks Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates Featuring 7Seconds And Negative Approach

Home News Noah Janowski May 3rd, 2022 - 8:24 AM

Circle Jerks has announced their rescheduled dates for their 2022 North American tour. The band was forced to reschedule some of their tour dates after the band’s singer, Keith Morris, tested positive for COVID-19 in April, according to Brooklyn Vegan.

Some of the rescheduled tour dates include July 7th and 8th at Irving Plaza in New York City as well as July 13th at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Original tickets will be honored and refunds are being offered at point of purchase for those who can’t make the new shows.

The tour includes appearances from 7Seconds, Negative Approach, Adolescents, and Bouncing Souls. Here are all the updated dates for Circle Jerks’ North American tour:

May 11 Wed The Glass House Pomona, CA, United States

May 13 Fri Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA, United States

Jun 22 Wed Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM, United States

Jun 24 Fri The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ, United States

Jun 25 Sat Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ, United States

Jul 1 Fri McMenamins Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR, United States

Jul 2 Sat The Showbox Seattle, WA, United States

Jul 3 Sun Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, BC, Canada

Jul 7 Thu Irving Plaza New York, NY, United States

Jul 8 Fri Irving Plaza New York, NY, United States

Jul 9 Sat Sherman Theater Stroudsburg, PA, United States

Jul 11 Mon The Broadberry Richmond, VA, United States

Jul 12 Tue Black Cat Washington, DC, United States

Jul 13 Wed Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ, United States

Jul 15 Fri Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA, United States

Jul 16 Sat House Of Blues Boston Boston, MA, United States

Jul 17 Sun Higher Ground South Burlington, VT, United States

Jul 20 Wed The Orange Peel Asheville, NC, United States

Jul 21 Thu Brooklyn Bowl Nashville Nashville, TN, United States

Jul 22 Fri The Masquerade Atlanta, GA, United States

Jul 24 Sun Tipitina’s Uptown New Orleans, LA, United States

Jul 28 Thu Tsunami Festival 2022 Gijón, Spain

Jul 30 Sat Barna ‘N’ Roll 2022 Barcelona, Spain

Jul 31 Sun Xtreme Fest 2022 Le Garric, France

Aug 1 Mon Paris Punk Rock Summer 2022 Paris, France

Aug 3 Wed Electric Ballroom Camden, United Kingdom

Aug 4 Thu Rebellion Punk Music Festival 2022 Blackpool, United Kingdom

Aug 6 Sat Brakrock Ecofest 2022 Duffel, Belgium

Aug 7 Sun Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands

Aug 8 Mon Gloria-Theater Köln, Germany

Aug 10 Wed SO36 Berlin, Germany

Aug 12 Fri PUNK ROCK HOLIDAY 2022 Tolmin, Slovenia

Aug 13 Sat BayFest 2022 Igea Marina, Italy

Aug 15 Mon Tavastia Club Helsinki, Finland

Aug 20 Sat Punk in Drublic Englewood, CO, United States

Aug 27 Sat This Ain’t No Picnic 2022 Pasadena, CA, United States

Sep 1 Thu Granada Theater Dallas, TX, United States

Sep 2 Fri Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX, United States

Sep 3 Sat White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX, United States

Sep 5 Mon Mohawk Austin Austin, TX, United States

Sep 6 Tue Mohawk Austin Austin, TX, United States

Photo Credit: Owen Ela