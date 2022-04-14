Circle Jerks Postpone Upcoming Tour Dates After Keith Morris Test Positive For COVID

Home News Tara Mobasher April 14th, 2022 - 9:16 PM

Los Angeles-based band Circle Jerks have postponed their upcoming tour dates after vocalist Keith Morris tested positive for COVID-19. They will start the tour once again on April 26 in Austin.

The group is currently on tour with support from 7Seconds, Negative Approach and Bouncing Souls. The tour will continue through Dallas, Pomona, Albuquerque, Phoenix, Tucson, Portland and Seattle before finishing off in Vancouver on July 3.

“We had hoped it wouldn’t come to this, but our fearless singer, our dude, Keith Morris, is headed home to rest for 10 days as he recovers from COVID-19,” the Circle Jerks said in a statement. “This will not stop Keith! You have no idea how ecstatic we are to be on tour for the first time in 15 years and seeing your excitement every night has made it all worth it. Thank you! We plan to announce all rescheduled shows in the next week or two.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela