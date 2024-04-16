Descendents & Circle Jerks Announce Fall 2024 U.S. Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Home News Morgan Schmitz April 16th, 2024 - 3:25 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to Brooklyn Vegan, the punk-rock pioneers Descendents are on tour with fellow punks, Circle Jerks and they have added more tour dates. Fans will be glad to know this seeing as how fast their first round of dates have sold out.

Descendents and Circle Jerks have been around since the late 70s. Descendents’ popular release, Milo Goes to College has made a lasting impact on the punk community. Their show at the Paramount on September 7th will have the band Surfbort as the opener.

Descendents & Circle Jerks Spring 2024 U.S. Co-Headlining Tour Dates

3/15 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre (SOLD OUT)

3/16 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater (SOLD OUT)

3/17 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

3/19 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

3/20 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

3/22 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s (SOLD OUT)

3/23 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues (SOLD OUT)

3/24 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

3/26 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live

3/27 – New Orleans, LA – Civic Theatre

3/29 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live (SOLD OUT)

3/30 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live (SOLD OUT)

3/31 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues (SOLD OUT)

4/2 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade Heaven (SOLD OUT)

4/3 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl (SOLD OUT)

4/5 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz (SOLD OUT)

4/6 – Richmond, VA – The National (SOLD OUT)

4/7 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live (SOLD OUT)

4/9 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place (SOLD OUT)

4/11 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

4/12 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

4/13 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount (SOLD OUT)

9/5 -Providence, RI- The Strand Ballroom

9/6- Silver Spring, MD-The Fillmore Silver Spring

9/7- Huntington, NY -The Paramount

9/9- Buffalo, NY- Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY

9/10- Reading, PA- Reverb Night Club

9/11- Pittsburgh, PA- US Stage AE

9/13- Cleveland, OH- Agora Theatre & Ballroom

9/14 – Columbus, OH- KEMBA Live!

9/15 -Louisville, KY- Mercury Ballroom

9/17 – Grand Rapids, MI- GLC Live at 20 Monroe

9/18- St. Louis, MO- The Pageant