Misfits & Circle Jerks Announce New Year’s Eve Show in Las Vegas

Karan Singh October 5th, 2022 - 11:56 AM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Six years after the reunion of the Original Misfits at Riot Fest Denver, the group is still adding more shows to its itinerary. Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only and Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein with second guitarist Acey Slade and former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo just played Walk Among Us in its entirety for the album’s 40th anniversary at Riot Fest in Chicago. Coming up, they have a Halloween show in Dallas with Alice Cooper and the Distillers at Dos Equis Pavilion.

Most recently, the band announced that they will be performing in Las Vegas on December 31 for a new year celebration. The show will take place at the Michelob Ultra Arena and is set to feature Tiger Army and the Circle Jerks, who also recently got back together to celebrate their 40th anniversary and some new reissues. (BrooklynVegan)

No other Circle Jerks shows are currently scheduled.