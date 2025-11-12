Poppy Announces New Album Empty Hands For January 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Bruised Sky”

Home News Skyy Rincon November 12th, 2025 - 10:00 AM

Grammy-nominated multi-hyphenate Poppy has returned with a brand new single entitled “Bruised Sky.” The arrival of the song is accompanied by the news that the singer-songwriter will be releasing her seventh studio album Empty Hands early next year. The new record is set to arrive on January 23 via Sumerian Records.

The song was co-written and produced alongside Jordan Fish, previously of Bring Me The Horizon. “Bruised Sky” arrives with an accompanying music video which was directed by Orie McGinness. The track serves as a follow up to “Unravel” which was released in October.

Poppy has kept active throughout the year, collaborating with Babymetal for “From Me To U” as well as with Evanescence’s Amy Lee and Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante on “End Of You.” Poppy joined Babymetal for a live debut of their joint track back in May but has yet to perform “End Of You” live alongside Lee and LaPlante which can be attributed to each of their busy touring schedules.

In terms of live shows, Poppy has been on tour supporting her 2024 record Negative Spaces for the greater part of the year both on her own headlining trek as well as serving as support for Linkin Park on the South American leg of their own tour. She recently joined the latter for a collaborative performance of “One Step Closer” during their show in Bogota. Last year, Poppy joined Spiritbox onstage for a performance of “Soft Spine” at Louder Than Life music festival.

Empty Hands Cover Art