Poppy Announces New Album Negative Spaces For November 2024 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard September 23rd, 2024 - 12:55 PM

According to consequence.net, artist Poppy has announced her new album, Negative Spaces, will be released on November 15 through Sumerian Records. The album announcement follows week after Poppy released the song “They’re All Around Us,” which is n intense track that finds the artist sharply screaming out the lyrics, while delivering melodic vocals in the chorus.

According to blabbermouth.net, Negative Spaces mirror-balls through delicately delivered pop, full-bodied screams, synth-symbiotic 1980s retro-futurism and energy-jolted 2000s pop-punk. It is the thrilling sound of an ever-evolving artist redefining their legacy one song at a time, with a welcome understanding that there’s still so much inspiration to be found in the margins yet to be explored, deep within the negative spaces.