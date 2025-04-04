Poppy Joins Babymetal On Intense New Single “From Me To U”

Home News Catalina Martello April 4th, 2025 - 5:44 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

K-pop band, Babymetal, has teamed up with Poppy for new single, “From Me To U.” Along with the single, the band has also released an exciting new video. The video takes place in Tokyo and is electrifying. Poppy spoke about joining Babymetal on this single saying, “I have been a fan of BABYMETAL for years and I am so happy for this song to finally be here! They have inspired me so much, enjoy ‘from me to u’!” Poppy’s intense vocals mixed with Babymetal’s sweet sound makes the song so compelling.

Babymetal shows off their intricate dance moves in their choreographed video. The costumes, neon lights, and camera work, amplifies the effect that the song portrays to the audience. A press release comments on this fascinating video saying, “The song arrives with a video that erupts into a high-concept spectacle, pairing their signature choreography with a futuristic world teetering on the edge of destruction. The video builds toward a surreal climax as Poppy, who joins the trio in this chaotic vision, undergoes a dramatic transformation—emerging as a dragon amid the wreckage.” Poppy is known for blending metal with soft vocals and fans are excited to see this collaboration take place.

Babymetal will start their biggest North American tour on June 13th. This tour will have 24 shows and conclude on July 23rd, lasting a little over a month. You can buy tickets and VIP packages here.

BABYMETAL NORTH AMERICA 2025 TOUR DATES:

Fri Jun 13 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall^=

Sat Jun 14 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^=

Tue Jun 17 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center^=

Wed Jun 18 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy^=

Fri Jun 20 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre^=

Sat Jun 21 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion^=

Tue Jun 24 – New York, NY – The Theater at Madison Square Garden^=

Wed Jun 25 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway^=

Fri Jun 27 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena^=

Sat Jun 28 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann Center^=

Mon Jun 30 – Laval, QC – Place Bell^=

Wed Jul 02 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum^=

Thu Jul 03 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre^=

Sat Jul 5 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest*

Sun Jul 06 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park+=

Tue Jul 08 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom+=

Wed Jul 09 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory+=

Fri Jul 11 – Denver, CO – The JunkYard+=

Mon Jul 14 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center+=

Tue Jul 15 – Kent, WA – accesso ShoWare Center+=

Thu Jul 17 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic+=

Fri Jul 18 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic+=

Sun Jul 20 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort+=

Mon Jul 21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre+=

Wed Jul 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre+=

^With Black Veil Brides

+With Jinjer

=With Bloodywood





