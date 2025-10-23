Poppy Shares Melodic New Single “Unravel”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 23rd, 2025 - 2:22 PM

Today, the incredible transcendent singer, songwriter and subversive performance artist, Poppy has shared her new single, “Unravel” through Sumerian Records. The song sees Poppy at her most vulnerable, fusing haunting vocals and intimate lyrics that culminate in a high-octane, passionate chorus. With each new release, the artist continuously cements herself as a boundary-pushing artist paving her own experimental metalcore lane. “

The tune was produced by Jordan Fish (Bring Me The Horizon) and co-written by Poppy and Jordan Fish. The accompanying “Unravel” visualizer captures Poppy as she comes face to face with a tornado in the distance. The video was directed by Sam Cannon, a longstanding collaborator who also directed the visualizers for Negative Spaces.

“Unravel” follows an enigmatic cover of Wham’s holiday favorite ,“Last Christmas,” exclusively for Spotify and a musical tour de force in collaboration with Amy Lee and Courtney LaPlante titled “End of You.” Upon release, “End of You” was immediately met with widespread praise and debuted at number one on Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs chart.

Poppy recently finished the second leg of her They’re All Around Us Tour, continuing a nearly year-long celebration of her critically acclaimed album, Negative Spaces. Next, Poppy joins Linkin Park as support for several South American shows.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva