Poppy Joins Linkin Park Onstage For Collaborative Performance Of “One Step Closer” During Bogota Show

Juliet Paiz October 29th, 2025 - 5:59 PM

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

According to Loud Wire, Last week in Bogotá, the crowd at the Vive Claro arena head banged like no other when Poppy joined Linkin Park onstage for a powerful performance of their breakout hit “One Step Closer.” The surprise collaboration took place during the band’s South American tour kickoff, adding a fresh spark to one of their most iconic songs.

The moment came midway through the set, just as the band shifted from their newer material to older fan favorites. As Poppy walked onto the stage, the energy in the room changed instantly. She took on the song’s heavier verses with raw intensity while co-vocalist Emily Armstrong handled the melodic parts. When Mike Shinoda shouted, “Make some noise for Poppy,” the audience erupted, and the entire arena seemed to move in unison to the deep rhythm.

One Step Closer, in Bogota Linkin Park with Poppy 📹 ailoviutlcol pic.twitter.com/6CUvlc7klO — Archive From Zero Tour (@archivefromzero) October 26, 2025

Poppy brought her own edge to the performance, blending her futuristic, industrial sound with Linkin Park’s classic nu-metal grit. The chemistry between her and the band was undeniable, and the crowd fed off every moment. It didn’t appear to be a simple guest spot, it looked like a true collaboration between two generations of artists who share the same fearless energy.