Sick New World Announce Las Vegas & Fort Worth 2026 Lineups Featuring System Of A Down, Slayer, Deftones & More

Cait Stoddard October 21st, 2025 - 11:46 AM

According to Metalinjection.net, Sick New World is back and in 2026, the event will be taking place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, NV on April 25 and then at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX on October 24. Get your tickets here. The Las Vegas edition features headliners System Of A Down, Korn and Bring Me The Horizon, while the Texas edition features System Of A Down, Deftones and Slayer celebrating 40 years of Reign In Blood.

Danny Elfman, Ministry, AFI, Evanescence, Underoath, Acid Bath, Coal Chamber, Poison the Well, Marilyn Manson, Knocked Loose, Terror, Clutch, g (Ginger Root), Static-X and other acts will be performing at Las Vegas as well.

Then, Power Trip, Wage War, 8 Kalacas, Twin Tribes, Superheaven, Failure, Kittie, Norma Jean, Lords of Acid, Taproot, Better Lovers, Dying Wish, Rain of Ruin, Haywire, Violent Vira and other talented souls will be performing at the Texas edition too.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat