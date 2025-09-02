Male Concertgoer Escorted Out Of Korn Show In New Jersey After Indecent Exposure Incident

Home News Juliet Paiz September 2nd, 2025 - 4:12 AM

According to Loudwire, Korn’s show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey took a really unexpected turn on August 27 when a guy in the crowd was caught allegedly pleasuring himself during the set. Yeah, you read that right. People around him noticed pretty quickly and started yelling at him to knock it off. One fan even tossed a drink his way, but apparently, he continued as if nothing had happened.

Things escalated when another concertgoer finally stepped in and punched him in the back of the head to put an end to it. Security and New Jersey State Police didn’t waste any time after that. He was then cuffed up and dragged out of the stadium while the show carried on.

The whole thing was filmed and ended up spreading fast on TikTok and other platforms, with people mostly in shock that it even happened at all. Later reports discovered that his name is Joshua Scornavacchi, a 37 year old from Pennsylvania, who supposedly drove over 150 miles just to end up arrested for lewdness and resisting arrest. Fans online are still talking about it, and not in a good way.

Photo credit: Colin Hancock