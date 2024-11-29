Sick New World Cancels 2025 Festival Due to “Unforeseen Circumstances”

In a disappointing turn of events, the 2025 edition of Sick New World, scheduled for April 12 in Las Vegas, has been officially canceled.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Organizers shared the news in a statement, citing “unforeseen circumstances” that they are unable to overcome in time for next year’s show.

The festival, which was to feature a star-studded lineup including Metallica, Linkin Park, Queens of the Stone Age, AFI and The Sisters of Mercy, among others, has left fans devastated.

The event was expected to be a cultural celebration of hard rock, goth, alternative and heavy music, drawing a diverse crowd of festivalgoers, similar to its 2024 and 2023 festivals.

Ticket holders who purchased directly from Font Gate Tickets will be refunded within 30 days to the original method of payment. Despite the setback, festival organizers expressed their gratitude to fans for their continued support and promised to share future information about Sick New World events.

As previously reported, Sick New World 2025 was to mark the first show for both Tomahawk and Acid Bath in years. Tomahawk’s Trevor Dunn had hinted at the cancellation ahead of the official announcement, revealing in an interview that the financial viability of the festival had fallen through, making the planned two-week tour around the event impossible.