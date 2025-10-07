Serj Tankian Reportedly Confirms Return Of Sick New World In 2026 With System Of A Down On The Lineup

Home News Cait Stoddard October 7th, 2025 - 4:06 PM

According to Brooklynvegan.com, Las Vegas music festival Sick New World has been teasing its return for 2026 after having its 2025 edition cancelled, with teasers popping up at System of a Down‘s stadium shows and an updated website offering a mailing list sign up.

SOAD headlined every edition of the festival that has happened so far, which is another reason why it is not surprising that Serj Tankian has confirmed that the band would be there in 2026. He told a fan at a signing for his new art book Visual Resonance at his Los Angeles cafe Kavat.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat