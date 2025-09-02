Daron Malakian Joins System Of A Down Tribute Band For A Performance Of “Cigaro” In Chicago

Home News Juliet Paiz September 2nd, 2025 - 3:40 AM

According to Blabbermouth, fans at The Cubby Bear in Chicago got the surprise of a lifetime when System of a Down’s Daron Malakian jumped onstage with a tribute band and performed “Cigaro.” The band, Peephole, was already mid set when Daron, who was in town ahead of SOAD’s Soldier Field shows, wandered in after grabbing dinner and checking out Wrigley. He heard “Needles” spilling out of the bar, walked inside and before anyone knew it, he was right up there with them.

Daron later explained on Instagram that none of it was planned. He said he was “just as surprised as anyone” and called it one of the coolest moments he’s ever had. He jammed the song, hung out long enough to shake hands with the band and fans, took a few photo and then just slipped out into the night like it was no big deal.

For Peephole, it was definitely a big deal. They posted online that they’re “still coming down from this,” calling the whole thing a dream come true. If you were there, you basically scored a once in a lifetime SOAD moment at a random bar show. Very unexpected, very unforgettable and very Daron.

Photo credit: Colin Hancock