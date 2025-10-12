Noah Cyrus and Orville Peck Release New Song “Love Is A Canyon”

Home News Khalliah Gardner October 12th, 2025 - 1:56 PM

Noah Cyrus has released a new song called “Love Is A Canyon,” included in the updated version of her album, I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH ME. In this track, she teams up with popular country singer Orville Peck. Their duet combines Cyrus’s dreamy and emotional singing with Peck’s strong voice to create a hauntingly beautiful mix of styles. This blend adds depth and makes the song captivating and enchanting for listeners.

Based on Americana and indie folk influences, “Love Is A Canyon” beautifully expresses feelings of longing and connection. The music is a mix of traditional sounds with pedal steel and acoustic guitars leading the melody, while banjo and mandolin add depth. This natural blend enhances the lyrics as Cyrus and Peck dive into themes about love’s wide-ranging nature, similar to a canyon’s mysterious depths.

Cyrus worked with Mike Crossey and PJ Harding to create the song, which shows her growth and self-discovery as she becomes an adult. “Love Is A Canyon” stands out on the deluxe album and showcases how she has grown as an artist. The song combines thoughtful lyrics with strong music, reflecting that Cyrus has discovered who she is both personally and musically.

By working with Peck, Cyrus creates a song that perfectly mixes different styles and emotions, making it feel both classic and new. This track is part of an expanded album called I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH ME, offering fans a deeper emotional journey crafted by Cyrus. The deluxe edition aims to connect more deeply with listeners, highlighting her growth as an artist along with her strength and genuine nature.