Kesha, Orville Peck, Hudson Mohawke & Tayla Parx Team Up For New Single “Tennessee”

Today, All Things Go proudly announces the third track from its forthcoming charity compilation, All Things Go: 10 Years, with all proceeds benefitting The Ally Coalition. The song “Tennessee” comes to us from pop icon Kesha, who teams up with LGBTQ+ country trailblazer Orville Peck, with help from Hudson Mohawke and Tayla Parx. The song made its debut in the award-winning short film Stud Country.

As for the music, “Tennessee” is a lovely ditty by how Kesha‘s beautiful vocals serenades the air with powerful melodies, while Peck‘s, Mohawke’s and Parx’s contributions makes this tune sound more alive and catchy. Surely, some people will find themselves singing along, while the stunning composition touches their hearts.

While talking about the song, Kesha says: “Making this song with Orville, Tayla and Hudson was so much fun. I felt safe to explore my southern roots and excited entering a room with these artists I’ve looked up to for years and making music that felt real and honest. They’re all inspiring creatives who just want to make great music. Knowing it’s helping The Ally Coalition makes it even more special, I’m so proud to finally let the world hear what Orville and I have cooked up. Enjoy!”

The full compilation will be released November 7 and includes ATG artists past and present: Kesha, Maren Morris, Rachel Chinouriri, Medium Build, Bartees Strange, Maude Latour, Joy Oladokun, EMEI, jasmin.4.t and other talented souls.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock