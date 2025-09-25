Stagecoach Festival Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Post Malone, Noah Cyrus, Larkin Poe & More

Home News Steven Taylor September 25th, 2025 - 4:18 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

California country music festival Stagecoach has unveiled the lineup for it’s annual 2026 showing. Scheduled for April 24-26, the show will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

Headlining the show are country musicians Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Post Malone, performing on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. Other notable names include some artists just outside of the standard genre of country; names like Noah Cyrus and Larkin Poe who dabble in more folk and bluesy sounds, but even names like classic rock band Journey and even rapper Pitbull. If some of those names didn’t come as a surprise, then maybe Guy Fieri’s might, who is set to also attend with his Stagecoach Smokehouse showcasing chefs, pit bosses and BBQ vendors.

Many of the artists has their fair share to say about the show, many sharing comments of excitement to perform. Headliner Cody Johnson said, “I’ll never forget the first time I got the call to play Stagecoach. We were on one of the smaller stages and I remember wondering if anyone would even know our songs. Now here we are invited back to headline the Mane Stage. What a ride. I hope y’all bring the energy… because it’s gonna get western.” Fellow headliner Post Malone commented “”Had a hell of a time at Stagecoach in 2024 alongside so many incredible artists and friends. Can’t wait to be back next year!”

The full lineup for Stagecoach 2026 is Adrien Nunez, Amos Lee, Avery Anna, Bailey Zimmerman, Bayker Blankenship, Benjamin Tod, BigXthaPlug, Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters, Brandon Wisham, Braxton Keith, Brett Young, Brooks & Dunn, Bush, Cameron Whitcomb, Charles Wesley Godwin, Chase Matthew, Chase Rice, Cody Johnson, Corey Kent, Counting Crows, Diplo, Eli Young Band, Elizabeth Nichols, Ella Langley, Gabriella Rose, Gavin Adcock, Guy Fieri, Hannah McFarland, Hootie & the Blowfish, Hudson Westbrook, Ink, Jake Worthington, Josh Ross, Journey, Julia Cole, Kameron Marlowe, Kevin Smiley, Lainey Wilson, Lane Pittman, Larkin Poe, Little Big Town, Ludacris, Lyle Lovett, Marcus King Band, Max McNown, Michael Marcagi, Nate Smith, Neon Union, Noah Cyrus, Noah Rinker, Ole 60, Pitbull, Post Malone, Redferrin, Red Clay Strays, Riley Green, Ryan Hurd, S.G. Goodman, Sam Barber, Something Out West, Tayler Holder, Teddy Swims, The Road, The Wallflowers, Third Eye Blind, Treaty Oak Revival, Tyler Braden, Ty Myers, Warren Zeiders, Willow Avalon, Wyatt Flores, Wynonna Judd and Zach John King.