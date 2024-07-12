Beck Joins Orville Peck On Collaborative New Single “Death Valley High”

Home News Alana Overton July 12th, 2024 - 12:26 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

In a thrilling musical collaboration, acclaimed music artist Beck teams up with the enigmatic Orville Peck on their new single, “Death Valley High.” This unexpectedly merges Beck’s genre-blending artistry with Peck’s distinctive country-noir style, resulting in a track that pushes the boundaries of contemporary music. Both artists’ fans eagerly await this release, which promises a captivating sound experience.

According to Stereogum, they stated the music video “[..] stars drag queen Gigi Goode and actress Sharon Stone.” They also state that “Beck also featured on Hinds’ “Boom Boom Back” in May and the Black Keys’ “Paper Crown” in April.” In regards to Beck’s latest creative projects. This collaborative single showcases their unique talents and emphasizes the thrilling potential that arises when two distinct creative artists unite. As listeners immerse themselves in the haunting melodies and vivid lyrical landscapes, “Death Valley High” is bound to make a lasting impact, representing a significant milestone in the careers of both artists.