Noah Cyrus Releases New Song “If There’s a Heaven” Featuring Stephen Wilson Jr.

GRAMMY® nominated artist, songwriter, musician and producer Noah Cyrus has confirmed a Deluxe version of her critically-acclaimed, career-defining sophomore album I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH ME, is due on October 10 via RECORDS/Columbia Records. The newly expanded collection features three previously unheard tracks, including “If There’s a Heaven,” featuring Stephen Wilson Jr., which can be listened to below.

Rooted in Americana, indie folk and country music and co-produced by Cyrus alongside trusted collaborators Mike Crossey and PJ Harding, I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH ME is an other-worldly, humbling and heartfelt listening experience, mixing ethereal and whispered vocals with full-throated declarations, all tied together by gorgeous organic instrumentation; pedal steel, banjo, dulcimer, mandolin, cellos and acoustic guitars framing Noah’s smoky and distinctive voice.

“For a long time, I couldn’t really trust in my own choices. I had to learn how to make decisions for myself and make that transition into adulthood,” Cyrus, now 25, says. “But I’ve found who I am, I know who I am, and this record shows what I had inside me all this time. This album is me.”